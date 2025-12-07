Lufthansa Cargo Halts All Military Shipments to Israel Citing Export Controls, Sanctions

German carrier Lufthansa Cargo has imposed an immediate suspension on all military and security-related shipments to and from Israel, a move that lands squarely in the middle of intensifying German–Israeli defense cooperation and Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s high-profile visit to the country.

In a statement, a Lufthansa Cargo spokesman said the halt was triggered by restrictions under the UK Export Control Order and other “relevant sanctions,” which together bar the company from moving military equipment or components on any route connected to Tel Aviv.

“Due to the UK Export Control Order and relevant sanctions, the transport of military equipment and components to and from Tel Aviv is currently not possible for Lufthansa Cargo, independent of the routing,” the spokesman said. “Lufthansa Cargo fully complies with all applicable laws and regulations.”

The company stressed it is “working on a solution” to resume transport of restricted goods, but gave no timeline for when shipments might restart.

The suspension lands awkwardly for Berlin. Just one week ago, Israel formally delivered the Arrow 3 long-range missile defense system to the German Air Force at a ceremony south of Berlin — the culmination of a €4 billion ($4.6 billion) procurement deal, the largest defense export agreement in Israel’s history.

Merz’s arrival in Israel on Saturday was intended to underscore Germany’s commitment to deepening defense and strategic ties. Instead, Lufthansa’s announcement risks injecting uncertainty into how future equipment transfers, maintenance parts, and logistical support will be handled.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)