Modzitz Marks Yahrzeit Of Rebbe Who Composed 2,000 Niggunim [PHOTOS]

Over the past Shabbos, the Modzitz Chassidus marked the yahrzeit of the Rebbe, the Amrei Shaul zt”l, who was Niftar 78 years ago on Shabbos. The Rebbe, who composed approximately 2,000 niggunim during his lifetime, was the first leader of the Modzitz dynasty following the devastation of the Holocaust.

He was Niftar while visiting Eretz Yisroel in the year 5708 (1948). The Yartzheit was led by his Einikle and successor, the current Modzitzer Rebbe, with special gatherings held Motzaei Shabbos in his court.

