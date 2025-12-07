100 American Metzuyanim. Eight Years of Pure Hasmadah. Step Inside Kollel Cheshek Shlomo

More than 2,000 years ago, the Chashmonaim merited miracles because they didn’t stop at “good enough.” Their dedication to serving Hashem unlocked success above and beyond the laws of nature, as symbolized by the number eight.

Today, in Lakewood, the fire of that dedication continues to burn. Kollel Cheshek Shlomo, founded 8 years ago by Harav Avrohom Yeshaya Appel, has distinguished itself through single-minded focus on its mission: allowing a top-tier group of driven yungeleit to focus exclusively on their learning, without the many distractions that plague busy young families.

Generous stipends, a customized schedule, an onsite subsidized daycare center, and bechinos that provide accountability and motivation are just a few of the KCS trademarks. A campus providing affordable student housing is underway.

Roshei Kollel Rav Yisroel Rothstein, Rav Yehuda Friedman, Rav Refoel Bisritz, and Rav Yeshaya Perl are constantly available to support the yungeleit in their limudim or anything else they need.

The “average” KCS yungerman learns 10-12 hours a day, without going home for lunch. On taaneisim, the kol Torah continues unabated without a break for bein hasedorim, with the majority of yungeleit voluntarily learning two straight sedorim–7 hours b’retzifus–while fasting.

In KCS, “good enough” and “what everyone does” are just the starting point.

The dedicated yungeleit complete entire masechtos b’iyun, with their bechinos, including the prestigious V’shinantem program, testament to their mastery of both depth and breadth of Shas.

The mutual dedication of the hanhalah to the yungeleit, and the yungeleit to their learning, creates an atmosphere that is electric, fueling extraordinary growth.

The 90+ yungeleit in the kollel, as well as over 200 in affiliated chaburos, are supported by a budget totaling over $450,000 monthly. Celebrate their dedication, above and beyond, by partnering with Kollel Cheshek Shlomo and Mosdos Kinyan Torah today.