Massive Anti-IDF Draft Demonstration To Be Held In London On Thursday

Following the major Satmar rally in Manhattan against Israel’s proposed draft law, London’s chasidish kehilla is now preparing for its own large-scale demonstration. Thousands of residents from across London’s frum neighborhoods are expected to gather Thursday afternoon outside the Israeli Embassy to voice their opposition to the ongoing efforts in the Knesset to advance a new conscription law.

The demonstration is being organized jointly by all major chasidish kehillos, with participation expected from Satmar, Belz, Vizhnitz, Bobov, and Ger. Both Satmar factions have agreed to unite for this protest, lending unusual weight and symbolism to the event. Organizers also noted that the gathering is set to take place on the 21st of Kislev, long marked as the “Yom Hatzalah” of the Satmar Rebbe, Rav Yoel Teitelbaum zt”l.

The call to protest follows a request from the Badatz of the Eidah HaChareidis in Yerushalayim, which issued a strongly worded letter urging kehillos abroad to join the outcry against any legislation that would compel bnei Torah in Eretz Yisroel to serve in what they termed “the army of destruction.” In response, the rabbonim of London’s Badatz Kehillas Kadathia issued their own letter encouraging full participation, stressing that the hour demands a united and public stance.

Local rabbonim across London have signed on to the initiative, encouraging all men and bochurim to attend. Yeshivos affiliated with Ger have already confirmed that they will be sending their bochurim, and organizers say buses will be running from all major chareidi centers to accommodate the large turnout.

The demonstration follows the massive Manhattan protest outside the Israeli Consulate two months ago, which drew international attention. With the draft bill continuing to advance through Israel’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, London’s kehillos say it is their responsibility to raise their voices in solidarity.

The atzeres is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. London time. Community leaders anticipate a peaceful but forceful show of unity, expressing the long-held position that the chareidi community worldwide stands firmly against any legislation that would require bnei Torah in Eretz Yisroel to abandon their learning and join military service.

