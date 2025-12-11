MOVING VIDEOS: Freed Hostage Enters Bris Of Avraham Avinu

In an inspiring Kiddush Hashem, former hostage Maxim Herkin, who was released on Hoshana Raba after two years of captivity in Gaza, expressed his gratitude to the Borei Olam by entering the bris of Avraham Avinu.

The moving event took place in Moscow on Tuesday, the 19th Of Kislev. Chief Rabbi of Israel HaRav Dovid Yosef, who was a guest at the huge gathering for the Kislev gathering, served as the sandak. Following the bris, HaRav Yosef helped Herkin to put on tefillin for the first time.

Thousands of participants were moved as he received the Jewish name of “Zalman Zelig” in a ceremony led by Chief Rabbi of Russia Rav Berel Lazar.

Herkin then spoke, expressing his gratitude to the Borei Olam for the nissim he experienced, recounting that davka in the depths of the dark tunnels, he discovered his emunah and trust in Hashem, which was mechazeik him during his horrifying ordeal. Ba’al tzedaka Reb Yehuda Davidov gifted him with a pair of tefillin.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Herkin, originally from the Ukraine, was abducted at the age of 35. He has a three-year-old daughter and was the main provider for his mother and 11-year-old brother.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)