“They Murdered Her”: Hamas Captors Lethally Injected IDF Soldier After She Begged for Her Life, Father Says

Avi Marciano, the father of murdered IDF Cpl. Noa Marciano, delivered a harrowing account this week of how he learned the truth about his daughter’s final moments in Hamas captivity. In a video posted by Israeli activist Shai Deluca, Marciano said he discovered Noa’s fate not through military notification, but through a Telegram video showing her dying inside Gaza’s Shifa Hospital.

According to Marciano, the footage shows Noa on a hospital bed, injured but alert, “begging for her life.” He said a medical professional is then seen injecting air into her veins, killing her.

“A medical professional decided to murder her,” he said, recounting how the video showed Noa sweating, conscious, and then suddenly lifeless.

Noa, who was abducted on Oct. 7, had been wounded during fighting near Shifa, but her injuries were not life-threatening, Marciano stressed. As Israeli forces closed in, her captors moved her deeper into Gaza City.

IDF intelligence later located Noa’s body and returned her to Israel for burial. Hamas claimed she died in an Israeli airstrike, but Israeli forensic experts said her wounds were more consistent with gunshot trauma, with signs of possible injury from a fall.

