JUDICIAL COUP: Supreme Court Revokes Gov’t’s Dismissal Of AG; Likud MKs Call To Defy Ruling

The Supreme Court on Sunday unanimously ruled, in an expanded panel of seven justices, to revoke the government’s dismissal of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

The ruling was issued by “President” Yitzchak Amit, Deputy President Noam Sohlberg, Justice David Mintz, Justice Ofer Grosskopf, Justice Alex Stein, Justice Gila Canfy-Steinitz, and Justice Khaled Kabub.

According to the ruling, the dismissal was “illegal” because the government made two “illegal” decisions, dismissing the need to consult with an independent public committee before Baharav-Miara’s dismissal, instead relying on an internal ministerial committee, and immediately terminating her tenure without consulting the public committee.

It should be noted that the government, which unanimously fired Baharav-Miara, made the above decisions in the wake of the makeup of the candidates on the public committee.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin slammed the decision, saying, “For anyone who thought there are conservative judges in the Supreme Court, this morning’s ruling proves once again that there are judicial activists and extreme judicial activists.”

“No court in the world would force a government to accept an attorney general it does not trust, who was dismissed unanimously by the entire government.”

“Issuing the ruling at this time, while a heavy cloud hangs over the dismissed attorney general, is another effort by the Supreme Court justices to obstruct the investigation and protect Adv. Baharav-Miara.”

“The government must immediately reject this illegal interference in its authority and insist on its right to work with an attorney general it trusts.”

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said, “This is the moment of truth for all of us. The Supreme Court is acting contrary to the law by overturning the government’s decision. According to law, the authority to dismiss the Attorney General belongs solely to the government. The government must immediately and effectively remove the Attorney General, block her access to government offices, and appoint an acting replacement. The only way to save Israeli democracy is by saying no to Supreme Court rulings that contradict the law.”

Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli said, “Yitzchak Amit is a joke. It’s insulting that this is the man who, on his own authority, is the President of the Supreme Court. He is forcefully pushing us into a corner, into extreme conditions, and into a situation where the government will no longer be able to respect his rulings.”

“We also see his attempts to conduct a supreme effort to bury the Military Advocate General affair, which is in fact the Attorney General’s affair.”

Chikli was asked whether the government would comply with the the ruling and replied, “The decision lies with the Justice Minister. My recommendation to the minister is to say that we cannot accept the ruling because it is unlawful.”

