“Open Criminal Probe Against AG:” Urgent Petition Submitted To Supreme Court

Likud MK Avichai Boaron and the Lavi organization submitted an urgent petition to the Supreme Court on Thursday morning against Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and Police Chief Dani Levy, demanding the launch of a criminal investigation against Baharav-Miara on suspicions of fraud, breach of trust, and the obstruction of investigative procedures in the case of the disgraced Military Advocate General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi.

The petition demands that Levy explain why a criminal investigation has not yet been opened against the Attorney General, listing a long list of actions Baharav-Miara carried out despite “a significant personal conflict of interest.”

“In their cumulative effect, they amount to suspicion of fraud and breach of trust and require the opening of a police investigation,” the petition states.

The petitioners urged the Supreme Court to order the police to fulfill their duty and open an independent investigation, stating that “there is no alternative to the court’s intervention… to order the police to examine the suspicions arising from the Attorney General’s ongoing conduct.”

At the heart of the petition is the fact that the Attorney General was personally involved in the decision to entrust the leak investigation to the Military Advocate General’s office—the very body from which the leak originated—and that she closely supervised the examination. Once the extent of the alleged cover-up began to surface, the Attorney General used her authority to obstruct the police investigation, including, among other things, preventing a scheduled meeting between the head of Lahav 433 and the IDF Chief of Staff, and instructing that all decisions on the matter must “go through her.” Subsequently, she coordinated the transfer of the investigation to the Defense Ministry’s security directorate instead of the police while refusing to allow the head of Lahav 433 to determine the identity of the investigators.

Additionally, Baharav-Miara hid the fact that her senior aide, Dr. Chagai Harush, recused himself from any involvement in the case from the Justice Ministry’s legal adviser when she prepared her opinion on Baharav-Miara’s conflict of interest and also concealed it from the Supreme Court during earlier hearings.

MK Avichai Boaron said, “When the person who stands at the head of the law enforcement system acts under a conflict of interest, the need to maintain public trust in the law enforcement system requires the opening of an investigation. The Attorney General’s conduct in this case, as described in the petition, created the appearance of one cover-up on top of another and severely damaged public trust.”

It should be noted that Brig. Gen. Gal Asael, the ex-Deputy Military Advocate General, who oversaw the “investigation” within the Military Advocate General’s Office, told police investigators that his every move was directed by the Attorney General.

