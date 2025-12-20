Police Investigating After Woman Extinguishes Chanukah Menorah at Tel Aviv Mall [VIDEO]

Israeli police have opened an investigation after a woman was filmed deliberately blowing out Chanukah candles at a shopping mall in Tel Aviv, according to a report by Haaretz.

The incident, captured on security cameras, occurred at the Weizman Mall adjacent to Ichilov Hospital. Footage shows the woman extinguishing the candles as her companion applauds. She then walks away, only to return moments later to blow out the final flame while filming herself on her cellphone.

No arrests have been made at this stage. Police are still examining which charges may apply, including whether the act constitutes the desecration of a sacred object with intent to insult a religion — an offense that carries a potential prison sentence of up to three years.

Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing.

