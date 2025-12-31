Advertise
Police Arrest Two East Jerusalem Youths After Mezuzahs Torn Down in Bnei Brak Building

Police in Bnei Brak–Ramat Gan have opened an investigation following the circulation of a disturbing viral video showing two young men tearing mezuzahs off the doorposts of a residential building in the chareidi city of Bnei Brak.

In the footage, the suspects are seen approaching apartment doors, forcefully ripping the mezuzahs from the doorframes and throwing them onto the ground in a degrading manner.

Officers and municipal enforcement personnel from the Bnei Brak urban policing unit were able to locate the suspects and arrested them on Sunday for questioning at the local police station.

The suspects were identified as two Arab residents of East Jerusalem, ages 17 and 20. Police said they were detained on suspicion of “offending public religious sentiments.” The investigation is ongoing.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

