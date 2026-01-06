Hundreds Of Police Forces To Be Deployed At Eidah HaChareidis Protest

Jerusalem Police are preparing for a protest against the Chareidi draft law at the Bar Ilan area in Jerusalem scheduled at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Hundreds of police and Border Guard forces will be deployed to the area to maintain public order and the safety of all participants and city residents, as well as to direct traffic in the area.

The protest, coordinated in advance with the police, will take place in the Bar Ilan Street area and the streets leading to it, and in accordance with the outline set with the protest organizers.

Changes in traffic arrangements:

▪️ From approximately 12:00 noon until the end of the protest, the streets adjacent to Bar Ilan and Tzefania streets will be closed to vehicular traffic.

▪️ Golda Meir Street will be closed from the Shefa intersection towards the Bar Ilan junction.

▪️ Additional closures may occur on nearby streets and roads leading to the gathering points.

▪️As a result, significant traffic jams are expected at the entrances and exits to Jerusalem.

Guidelines for Protest Participants:

▪️ Arrival to the area must be legal, quick, and adapted to road conditions.

▪️ Any attempt to disrupt or block traffic on main roads is a violation of the law.

▪️ The protest rally will be permitted only according to the approved outline.

▪️ During the protest rally, it is strictly forbidden to set fire to objects, a dangerous and illegal act that will be met with strict enforcement.

▪️ Police will not permit blocking routes that were not coordinated in advance, nor harm to the freedom of movement of other road users on alternative routes designated in advance.

▪️ Obey the instructions of the police officers in the field, and avoid violence, vandalism or property damage. Such actions will be treated with zero tolerance.

▪️ Flying drones in the area without prior approval and coordination with the police is prohibited.

Recommendations for drivers and road users:

▪️ Due to expected traffic jams, avoid driving to the Bar Ilan and Tzefania streets area from noon and use navigation apps. In light of expected congestion, drivers are requested to drive responsibly, patiently, and cautiously, and obey police officers who will direct traffic according to the situation.

▪️In case of emergency—call the police hotline 100 immediately.

For more information, you can contact the Israel Police Information Center—110.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)