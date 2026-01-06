“Supreme Court Judges Are Liars Motivated By Jealousy, Desire & Honor”

HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau delivered a shiur at Wolfson Yeshiva in Jerusalem on Monday evening and addressed the judicial system’s distorted and evil motivations for persecuting lomdei Torah.

“There are misguided Jews who followed various ideological forms of idolatry,” the Rosh Yeshiva said. “Many placed their faith in the authorities of the state with all kinds of false beliefs. There were those who thought that the judges of the courts were supposedly guided by truth, along with all kinds of fabrications and false tales about their integrity and trustworthiness.”

“Now even the last of those who believed in them have seen that they are no different than the greatest swindlers—lies, jealousy, desire and kavod are their daily bread. Their mouths speak falsehood, and their right hand is a right hand of deceit.”

“We, the lomdei Torah, are not surprised, for it has always been this way—all false and deceptive beliefs disappear like a dissipating cloud, like a dream that flies away. But one thing is incumbent upon us—to strengthen and be strengthened. We will strengthen the truth, and the falsehood will fade and disappear.”

“The Torah is truth. ‘The judgments of Hashem are truth; altogether just.’ He gave us a Torah of truth We must strengthen ourselves in the Torah of truth—its limud and iyan—and strengthen ourselves limud Torah in its authenticity, as we were guided by our Rabbanim. We will cleave to the Toras of our Rabbanim. ‘A truthful tongue is established forever,’ and ‘the mouths of those who speak lies will be sealed.'”

“We will strengthen ourselves in limud Torah—this is our existence, this is our faith. A king is not saved by a multitude of troops; a horse is a false hope for salvation; he will not escape with his power—for in Him our hearts rejoice, for in His holy Name we trust.”

“We are engaged in the Toras Hashem. We rejoice in it as at the moment it was given. The Torah fills the entire being of one who studies it; it grants him sublime spiritual fulfillment, without pause or end, and even when he grows old, it won’t depart from him. Bnei Torah are the people of the highest stature in the world. Beyond its inherent kedushah, the Torah educates a person to proper and refined midos, seichal yashar, and the building of a purified personality in a way that has no parallel. An outsider cannot understand this.”

“They persecute us, restrict our steps, and place all kinds of strange and difficult obstacles before us. But we all know and believe—we will never abandon the Torah. The Torah is our spiritual possession, and no one in the world can sever us from the Torah HaKedosha. The Torah has stood firm against raging winds and against many harsh and evil decrees in every era and in every place.”

“Hakadosh Baruch Hu promised us that the Torah will not depart from our mouths or from the mouths of our descendants. And always, always, Hakadosh Baruch Hu has ensured that the Torah would not be torn from Lomdei Torah.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)