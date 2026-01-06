HORROR IN YERUSHALAYIM: At Least 1 Killed When Bus Plows Into Chareidim Protesting IDF Draft

A deadly tragedy unfolded Tuesday afternoon in Yerushalayim, when a bus plowed into a group of Chareidi protesters during a large anti-draft demonstration, killing at least one person and injuring several others.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Yirmiyahu and Shamgar streets, where members of the Eida HaChareidis community had gathered for a hafganah protesting military conscription.

Emergency medical personnel rushed to the scene and began treating victims immediately. At least several individuals sustained injuries of varying severity, including a number reported to be in serious condition. Paramedics could be seen administering lifesaving care at the site as police secured the area.

Officials confirmed that one victim was tragically killed in the attack. The niftar was identified as an 18-year-old bochur. His name has not yet been released pending notification of family.

The bus driver was detained by police at the scene. Authorities have not yet clarified whether the incident is being treated as a deliberate attack or if other factors were involved. An investigation is ongoing.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)