Israel Reveals “Extraordinary Missions” in Iran as Air Force Commander Hints at Elite Commandos on the Ground

Israel’s Air Force commander suggested Wednesday that elite Israeli special forces may be operating deep inside Iran, describing ongoing missions in the country as the kind that “could ignite the imagination.”

In a letter to Air Force personnel about Operation Roaring Lion, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar revealed that fighters from the military’s most secretive units are currently engaged in covert operations tied to Israel’s campaign against the Iranian regime.

“Fighters from the Air Force’s special units are currently carrying out extraordinary missions that could ignite the imagination,” Bar wrote to active-duty and reserve personnel.

The cryptic remark has fueled speculation that operatives from Shaldag, the Israeli Air Force’s elite commando unit specializing in covert reconnaissance and target designation behind enemy lines, are operating on Iranian soil.

Bar’s message offered one of the clearest glimpses yet into the scope of Israel’s ongoing military operations inside Iran following the dramatic opening strike that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

“Already in the opening strike we eliminated senior figures in the political and security leadership of the ayatollah regime, foremost among them Iran’s leader, the murderer Ali Khamenei,” Bar wrote.

He said the strikes were enabled by precise intelligence and some of the most advanced operational capabilities in the world.

“With the assistance of precise intelligence and some of the most advanced operational capabilities in the world, we flew over Tehran, striking with force the institutions of the Iranian terror regime and its command-and-control headquarters,” he wrote.

According to Bar, Israeli forces continue to strike Iranian missile infrastructure, drone facilities, and other strategic assets in an effort to blunt retaliatory attacks against Israel.

“We continue to target the enemy’s fire arrays, infrastructure and strategic capabilities, with the aim of reducing missile and drone barrages, disrupting their launches toward Israel’s home front and defending our civilians,” he said.

“The intensified pressure is bearing fruit. We are identifying a decline in the scope of fire, cumulative damage to the enemy’s capabilities and increasing erosion of its power,” Bar wrote. “At the same time, our air superiority is consolidating and expanding.”

The Air Force chief also used the letter to praise Israeli pilots and support crews, telling them their actions are shaping a historic chapter in Israel’s military history.

“Hour by hour you are writing another chapter of heroism in the history of the State of Israel,” Bar wrote. “The citizens of the state place their full trust in us and look to you knowing that the Air Force is a swift, precise and resolute arrow.”

