Meeting Of Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah Of Agudas Yisroel Concludes Without Decision On Draft Law [PHOTOS]

Heightened political tension followed the conclusion Wednesday night of a meeting of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of Agudas Yisroel (Admorim) in Yerushalayim, as no official decision was released regarding support for the proposed military draft law.

The gathering, held at the Belz Chassidus’ Beis Malka halls on Brandeis Street, lasted approximately an hour and a half and ended without a formal resolution after the departure of the Gerrer and Belzer Rebbes. In an unusual move, Chareidi Knesset members were not permitted to enter the session.

Arriving shortly after 9:00 p.m., leading Chassidic Rebbes participated in the meeting, including the Admorim of Gur, Belz, Vizhnitz, Sanz, Boyan, Seret-Vizhnitz, and Modzitz.

The Slonimer Rebbe did not attend in person and instead sent a letter that was read aloud during the session. The Biala Rebbe was absent due to his stay in the United States.

At the instruction of the Belzer Rebbe, Rav Pinchas Friedman arrived and appeared before the Moetzes to clearly present the position of his Rebbe regarding the issue at hand.

In his letter, the Slonimer Rebbe stated unequivocally:

> “We oppose any law that imposes punishments and sanctions on those who learn Torah. We will not abandon the halls of the yeshivos under any circumstances.”

Observers noted that the atmosphere surrounding the meeting recalled earlier eras, when the decisions of the Chassidic Moetzes were seen as decisive moments that could determine whether an Israeli government would survive or fall.

Behind the scenes, it emerged that just one day prior to the Moetzes’ convening, messages were conveyed from Degel HaTorah to Agudas Yisrael urging them to avoid issuing a decision opposing the draft law at this stage.

On Tuesday, HaRav Aharon Hirsch, son of HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, held a conversation with Agudas Yisrael Moetzes Secretary Yaakov Woltzer. The message was clear: do not make a decision against the draft law at this time.

Following that discussion, Woltzer met with the Gerrer Rebbe and relayed Degel HaTorah’s position. The Gerrer Rebbe did not dismiss the idea and even proposed a far-reaching alternative: cancel Wednesday’s Moetzes meeting and instead convene a joint Moetzes of Chassidic and Litvish leadership in the coming days to determine a unified stance on the law.

However, the proposal stalled when Rav Hirsch’s son declined to commit to such a joint gathering and reiterated the original request to refrain from making a decision against the law for now.

Ultimately, the Moetzes meeting proceeded as scheduled, but it remains unclear whether a definitive ruling opposing the draft law will be issued, or whether Degel HaTorah’s pressure will succeed in delaying or softening any such decision. Political alertness within the coalition remains high.

Present at the gathering were Knesset members Yitzchak Goldknopf, Meir Porush, and Yisrael Eichler, as well as Bnei Brak Mayor Chanoch Zeibert. MK Yaakov Tessler did not attend, as he is currently abroad for a family simcha.

