An anti-Zionist activist group that has previously drawn condemnation for protests outside shuls abruptly canceled a planned demonstration Wednesday evening targeting an Israel-related immigration event in New York City.

The group, Pal-Awda, announced earlier this week that it intended to protest a Nefesh B’Nefesh event scheduled for Wednesday night, but did not disclose the location. Less than an hour before the demonstration was set to begin, Pal-Awda said the protest had been canceled. The Nefesh B’Nefesh event itself proceeded as planned.

It was not immediately clear whether the planned protest would have taken place at a shul or whether Pal-Awda was able to determine the event’s location. In a statement, the group claimed that the planned protest had disrupted the event’s outreach, saying that “extreme vetting of attendees has hampered their outreach and vastly limited their ability to recruit settlers.”

The cancelation has many wondering if Mayor mamdani had a hand in the cancelation, as this protest would potentially cause issues for him.

The announcement followed a November demonstration led by Pal-Awda outside Park East Synagogue in Manhattan, where Nefesh B’Nefesh was hosting an event. During that protest, attendees reported harassment and threats directed at those entering the shul, prompting widespread backlash from Jewish leaders and elected officials.

The episode has taken on added significance amid rising concerns about antisemitism in New York City. According to data released Tuesday by the New York City Police Department, Jewish New Yorkers were targeted in 330 reported hate crimes last year—more than all other groups combined. While antisemitic incidents declined slightly from a record high in 2024, they still accounted for 57% of all hate crimes reported to police.

“These numbers remain far too high and antisemitism continues to be the most persistent hate threat that we face,” NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a joint press conference with Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Hochul said she plans to announce a proposal during her Jan. 13 State of the State address to establish “safety zones” around houses of worship, allowing people to attend religious services “without threats of violence or protest.” Jewish leaders and lawmakers have pushed for similar measures since the November demonstration outside Park East Synagogue.

Pal-Awda has separately announced plans for a protest Thursday against an Israel real estate event in Queens, though the group has again declined to disclose the location.

