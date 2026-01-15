Advertise
IDF Demolishes Home of Chevron Terrorist Who Carried Out Deadly Gush Etzion Attack

The Israel Defense Forces said Thursday it demolished overnight the Chevron home of Imran al-Atrash, the terrorist behind a deadly ramming-and-stabbing attack at Gush Etzion Junction last November.

According to the military, troops from the Yehuda Regional Brigade carried out the operation in Chevron during overnight hours. Al-Atrash and another terrorist struck the busy West Bank junction south of Jerusalem on Nov. 18, 2025, killing Aharon Cohen, 71, and wounding three others.

The IDF released video and photographs from the demolition, which it said was conducted in line with longstanding policy.

Israeli officials argue that razing the homes of Palestinians accused of carrying out lethal attacks serves as a deterrent, warning would-be attackers that violence will carry consequences for their families.

The practice remains highly contentious. Human rights groups and critics have condemned the demolitions as collective punishment, while Israeli security officials maintain they are a necessary tool amid persistent attacks in the West Bank.

The move comes as tensions remain elevated across the territory, with Israeli forces continuing counterterror operations following a series of high-profile attacks targeting civilians.

