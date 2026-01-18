Want To Become A Member Of Trump’s Gaza “Board Of Peace”? That Will Cost You $1 Billion

President Donald Trump is proposing a steep price of entry for countries seeking a permanent role in a new U.S.-backed body aimed at rebuilding Gaza after Israel’s war with Hamas — at least $1 billion in cash, according to a Bloomberg report published Saturday.

A draft charter obtained by Bloomberg outlines plans for what it calls a “Board of Peace,” described as an international organization meant to promote stability, restore lawful governance and secure long-term peace in conflict zones, starting with Gaza.

Under the proposal, member states would generally be limited to three-year terms. But that restriction would not apply to countries that contribute more than $1 billion within the board’s first year, effectively granting long-term or permanent status to top financial backers.

The draft charter names Trump as the board’s inaugural chairman and gives him sweeping authority over its composition and operations. Trump would determine which countries are invited to join, oversee decision-making and retain final approval power over all votes, even those passed by a majority of member states.

The board would become operational once just three countries agree to the charter, according to the report.

Trump would also control the organization’s finances and select its official seal — provisions that Bloomberg sources said would be unacceptable to many governments that might otherwise consider joining. The draft also gives the chairman the power to designate a successor “at all times,” further consolidating authority in the role.

The White House confirmed Friday that three of Trump’s closest diplomatic advisers would serve on the board: Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Critics cited by Bloomberg warned that the board could amount to a parallel international institution, or even a direct rival to the United Nations, which Trump has repeatedly criticized as ineffective and biased.

According to Bloomberg, several countries are pushing back against the draft charter and are coordinating opposition to its current structure, arguing that the concentration of power and financial gatekeeping undermine the concept of a multilateral peace framework.

