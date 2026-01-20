HaRav Zilberstein On Daycare Tragedy: “It’s Forbidden To Say Such Things; HaKol M’Shamayim”

HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Zilberstein responded sharply to claims blaming the Attorney General for the tragedy in a daycare in Jerusalem on Monday, saying that one should avoid blaming others and instead examine their deeds and do teshuvah

In a recording published on Monday evening on the Siach Yitzchak hotline, HaRav Zilberstein’s talmid, Rav Yaakov Ben Saruk, is heard saying: “I told the Rav about the terrible tragedy and the claims that arose in the media that it happened due to the rishus of the Attorney General who issues decrees on lomdei Torah. I asked him, ‘Is this line of thinking correct?'”

HaRav Zilberstein responded, “It’s forbidden to say such a thing. Rather, one must know that everything is from Shamayim, and we need to be mechazeik and improve our ways and not look for and blame others.”

“Hakadosh Baruch Hu wants to awaken us so that we will come to our senses and do teshuvah. Therefore everyone needs to examine his deeds and think about why Hashem did this to this land and what this great fierce anger is.”

