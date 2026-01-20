HaRav Zilberstein On Daycare Tragedy: “It’s Forbidden To Say Such Things; HaKol M’Shamayim”

HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Zilberstein responded sharply to claims blaming the Attorney General for the tragedy in a daycare in Jerusalem on Monday, saying that one should avoid blaming others and instead examine their deeds and do teshuvah
In a recording published on Monday evening on the Siach Yitzchak hotline, HaRav Zilberstein’s talmid, Rav Yaakov Ben Saruk, is heard saying: “I told the Rav about the terrible tragedy and the claims that arose in the media that it happened due to the rishus of the Attorney General who issues decrees on lomdei Torah. I asked him, ‘Is this line of thinking correct?'”
HaRav Zilberstein responded, “It’s forbidden to say such a thing. Rather, one must know that everything is from Shamayim, and we need to be mechazeik and improve our ways and not look for and blame others.”
“Hakadosh Baruch Hu wants to awaken us so that we will come to our senses and do teshuvah. Therefore everyone needs to examine his deeds and think about why Hashem did this to this land and what this great fierce anger is.”
(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)
2 Responses
Unfortunately the Chareidim in Israel are also being swept away by Zionism just as the Chareidim in America are swept away by American materialism. A rosh yeshiva in America is already an American. The only difference is it’s very difficult in Israel to earn a living. That’s why even Chareidim will except money from Iran out of their desperation. So many teenagers are running babysitting services in Israel due to their poverty and added expenses because the anti Chareidi government cut the baby funding of Chareidi families. Arabs dont get cuts despite their terrorist activities.
It’s true that the connection between Miara and the deaths is a bit tenuous. But then, so is the idea that sitting behind a sheet of plastic will stop you from catching a virus.