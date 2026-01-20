Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

HaRav Zilberstein On Daycare Tragedy: “It’s Forbidden To Say Such Things; HaKol M’Shamayim”

HaGaon HaRav Zilberstein. (Photo: Shuki Lehrer)

HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Zilberstein responded sharply to claims blaming the Attorney General for the tragedy in a daycare in Jerusalem on Monday, saying that one should avoid blaming others and instead examine their deeds and do teshuvah

In a recording published on Monday evening on the Siach Yitzchak hotline, HaRav Zilberstein’s talmid, Rav Yaakov Ben Saruk, is heard saying: “I told the Rav about the terrible tragedy and the claims that arose in the media that it happened due to the rishus of the Attorney General who issues decrees on lomdei Torah. I asked him, ‘Is this line of thinking correct?'”

HaRav Zilberstein responded, “It’s forbidden to say such a thing. Rather, one must know that everything is from Shamayim, and we need to be mechazeik and improve our ways and not look for and blame others.”

“Hakadosh Baruch Hu wants to awaken us so that we will come to our senses and do teshuvah. Therefore everyone needs to examine his deeds and think about why Hashem did this to this land and what this great fierce anger is.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

2 Responses

  1. Unfortunately the Chareidim in Israel are also being swept away by Zionism just as the Chareidim in America are swept away by American materialism. A rosh yeshiva in America is already an American. The only difference is it’s very difficult in Israel to earn a living. That’s why even Chareidim will except money from Iran out of their desperation. So many teenagers are running babysitting services in Israel due to their poverty and added expenses because the anti Chareidi government cut the baby funding of Chareidi families. Arabs dont get cuts despite their terrorist activities.

  2. It’s true that the connection between Miara and the deaths is a bit tenuous. But then, so is the idea that sitting behind a sheet of plastic will stop you from catching a virus.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

🚨 HIGH COURT RULES: No Autopsies On Babies Who Died At Jerusalem Daycare

Protests Against Autopsies: Jerusalem Teen Run Over, In Moderate Condition

2 Extremists Arrested For Attacking Shas MK’s Son Over Chareidi Draft Law

Good News: 67 Babies Hospitalized After Daycare Tragedy Released From Hospital

“Heil Hitler” & Near Ramming: Chassidish Bochurim Attacked In Melbourne

Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes and Andrew Tate Spark Outrage After Filmed Glorifying Hitler at Miami Nightclub

Hackers Hijack Iranian State TV to Air Anti-Regime Message Urging Security Forces to Defect

FRAUD: Bernie Sanders Has Missed EVERY Holocaust Museum Board Meeting For 18 Years

“We Hired A Chareidi Adviser To Explain How They Think, In The Sense Of ‘Know Your Enemy’”

WORRYING REPORT: Palestinian Authority Arabs Entering Jerusalem Undetected Through Sewage Tunnels