Channel 13 Reporter: “The Goal—No Chareidim At All In 50 Years; Only In Museums”

Following the tragedy in a Jerusalem daycare on Monday, in which two innocent babies died, there were shocking reactions to their deaths on online platforms, with some surfers going so far as to almost rejoice in the deaths—”two less Chareidim.”
The reactions were so shocking that even Yair Lapid, himself a master of incitement against Chareidim, condemned them, writing, “I share in the sorrow of the families of the two babies who lost their lives in the tragedy at the daycare in Jerusalem. I’m shocked by the harsh reactions online about two-month-old and four-month-old babies. The death of children is terrible and heartbreaking; it must not be brought into any political debate.”
Immediately after reports of the tragedy, a Channel 13 reporter wrote on X: “The goal that the State of Israel should strive for: that in 50 years there will be no Chareidi society. At all. Only in museums.”
He later deleted the post, but not before it was seen by many people who responded with fury, with one writing, “Is this in German?” Some people asked what the reaction would be if the word “Chareidi” was replaced with “leftist” or “Arab.”
The reporter published a “clarification,” stating, “I deleted the tweet about Chareidi society. It was unsuccessful and misunderstood. I was making a completely sociological and not theological distinction, and here’s what I think: In the 21st century there is no place for a closed society in the name of religious piety. It doesn’t exist anywhere in the world, and it’s a real existential threat,” he claimed.
“If you are already looking for culprits in the situation apropos the Attorney General, you can go to Ben-Gurion, who allowed this arrangement and perpetuated a closed and unproductive society,” he continued. “Every person has the right to choose how to live, certainly in terms of his religious faith, but it cannot be at the expense of society in general. This is also an opportunity to apologize from the bottom of my heart if anyone was hurt by the previous tweet.”
It should be noted that in recent years, there were a number of cases in which severe abuse was uncovered by babysitters at Israeli secular daycares. Interestingly, no outcry was heard against secular society.
(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)
9 Responses
The joke is in 25 years half of the Israeli population will be Chareidim. And in fifty years all of the Israeli population will be Chareidim. Only the Chareidim have large families unlike the secular many dont marry or are gay or have tops one or two kids. Many are leaving Israel as well going to Europe or India. Time is on our side.
Judaism survived millennia without chareidism, and it can do so again.
The gloves are off what can I tell you the hatred for religious people in the Torah is higher than during World War II and it’s coming from Jews. I don’t see how the state is going to even survive another year with such animosity and people celebrating the death of Jewish babies. Last time when the Jews went to war with each other it took an October 7th to quiet them down for a while, and instead of learning their lesson they decided to turn religious people into the Demons of society and try to starve them to death day by day. It will take another big lesson to quiet them down again
finally the Zionists are saying what we knew all along.
This is the place we are being told to make aliyah to?
Apropos BG ימח שמו. He already made such a prediction with a time frame of 15, not 50 years. Grass has grown on his kever for more than 50 years, and we are still here. The place where he made that speech (the ‘Edison Theater’ just outside Meah Shearim) was recently purchased by Chareidi real estate developers who built there an apartment complex for Satmar Chassidim…
Didn’t Hitler say that?
Religious Jews are the future. Secular Jews intermarry and assimilate into the non-Jewish world. If it were not for Orthodox Jews, there would not be any Jews today. Most of the secular Jews have small families with their children now living in the USA. In the meantime, the religious Jews are multiplying like rabbits and want to stay in Israel. Only unelected officials (who represent the Oligarchs) can wage a war on the charedim.
Are you shocked that there are some Hareidim who have gone from non-support of the Medinah to active opposition (sometimes by joining anti-Israel protests, or even providing assistance to the Medinah’s enemies – basically on the theory that the enemy of my enemy is my friend)? Hareidim are roughly the same percentage of Israelis as Blacks are in America, so one should ask how the American government reacts to organizations demanding an all-white America?
According to many posters here, Israel is the only safe place on the planet for Jews. An utterance of this sort, even on social media (and subsequently deleted), should put the brakes on that sentiment.