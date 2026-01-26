Israeli Minister Slams “Islamic Republic Of Belgium” After Brussels Blocks Arms Transit to Israel

Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli slammed Belgium on Sunday after Brussels moved to block the transit of military equipment bound for Israel.

In a post on X, Chikli accused Belgium of aligning itself with Israel’s adversaries, using unusually blunt language to condemn the decision.

“The Islamic Republic of Belgium strikes again,” Chikli wrote about a royal decree banning stopovers for flights transporting arms to Israel. “I would say this decision is disappointing, but in Belgium’s case I have no expectations,” he added.

Chikli’s remarks followed a statement from Hamas welcoming the Belgian move, which the group described as a ban on arms shipments to “the Zionist entity.” Israeli officials have cited the praise from Hamas as evidence that the decision is being viewed in Jerusalem as a political victory for Israel’s enemies.

Belgium’s move comes against the backdrop of a broader deterioration in relations between Israel and several European governments since the war in Gaza began.

In December, Belgium joined South Africa’s case at the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of committing “genocide” in Gaza.

Earlier, in September, Belgium formally recognized a Palestinian state, further straining ties with Jerusalem and placing Brussels among a growing number of European capitals taking steps rewarding Hamas and undermining Israeli security.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)