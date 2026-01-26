PHOTOS: Chasunah Of Daughter Of Ashlag Rebbe, Author Of ‘Bnei Heichala’

Massive crowds gathered on Wednesday night to celebrate the Chasunah of the daughter of the Ashlag Rebbe, author of the sefer Bnei Heichala on the Zohar.

Admorim, rabbonim, mekubalim, and hundreds of chassidim filled the Heichlei Malchus halls in Bnei Brak to take part in the simcha, which drew participants from across the chassidic and kabbalistic world.

The event was marked by powerful displays of joy, song, and dancing, as leading spiritual figures joined together to honor the Rebbe and his family on this special occasion.

A full photographic recap of the celebration was documented by renowned photographer Shuki Lerer for YWN: