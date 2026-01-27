THWARTED: ISIS-Linked Terror Attack On Israeli Embassy In Baku

Azerbaijan’s State Security Service (SSS) announced on Wednesday that it thwarted a planned terrorist attack on a foreign embassy on its territory several months ago.

The statement did not identify the embassy, but Israeli media reports confirmed that the target was the Israeli embassy in Baku.

The announcement came just a day after Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar visited the country with a large business delegation.

Azerbaijani security officials reported that three Azerbaijani nationals were arrested as they approached the embassy area while preparing to carry out an attack driven by religious extremism.

The statement said that the three terror suspects maintained criminal connections with members of ISIS, specifically its Khorasan Province branch, and had obtained weapons intended for use in an attack on the embassy of a “foreign state” in Azerbaijan.

The suspects were identified as Guliyev Oglu, 26, known as “Abu Zar al‑Muhajir”; Piriev Oglu, 21, known as “Abdurashid”; and Alizade Oglu, 21, known as “Abdur‑Rahman al‑Azari.”

The suspects are expected to face charges including preparing a terrorist act motivated by religious hostility, conspiracy, and possession of items intended for use as weapons. Their detention has been extended as the investigation continues.

Azerbaijani security agencies have thwarted a number of attempted attacks against the Israeli Embassy in Baku in recent years.

