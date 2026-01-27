Advertise
Parshas Hamon today! Recite the Segulah for Parnassah right now

Communicated Content

Today is The GOLDEN Opportunity… to Improve Your Parnassah (livelihood) in only a few minutes – and it’s free. In appreciation from Yad L’Achim.

 

Today, Tuesday of Parshas Beshalach is the special day of Segulah for Parnassah! Taught to us by Reb Menachem Mendel of Rimanov zt”l to recite Parshas Hamon –  TODAY Tuesday Parshas Beshalach!!!! (for full text, see PDF attachment to this email or READ IT HERE – www.YadLAchim.org )

 

As our gift from Yad L’Achim to you – you can DOWNLOAD the Parshah Hamon to read/share on your phone – CLICK HERE

A GIFT FROM YAD L’ACHIM

Plus,
