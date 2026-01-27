Parshas Hamon today! Recite the Segulah for Parnassah right now

Today is The GOLDEN Opportunity… to Improve Your Parnassah (livelihood) in only a few minutes – and it’s free. In appreciation from Yad L’Achim.
Today, Tuesday of Parshas Beshalach is the special day of Segulah for Parnassah! Taught to us by Reb Menachem Mendel of Rimanov zt”l to recite Parshas Hamon – TODAY Tuesday Parshas Beshalach!!!! (for full text, see PDF attachment to this email or READ IT HERE – www.YadLAchim.org )
Plus,
ON TU B’SHVAT AT
AMUKA ★ MERON ★ ARIZAL ★ BABA SALI
