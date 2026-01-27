Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

YWN Expanding Editorial Staff: Join The Largest Frum Jewish News Platform in the World

Yeshiva World News is seeking a sharp, well-informed individual to join our growing team of veteran reporters.

YWN is the largest Jewish news platform with an estimated reach of millions of readers worldwide. In additional to our homepage, YWN has hundreds of thousands of readers on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Telegram – consisting of readers of all ages, demographics, and locations. We are looking to bring on additional creative talent.

If you live and breath news, this opening is for you!

Requirements:
* Must be based in Israel
* Must be fluent in Hebrew
* Must be comfortable using WhatsApp and social media platforms such as X
* Must possess strong news instincts and a passion for staying on top of breaking developments

Prior experience is a plus, but not required. If you — or someone you know — fit the bill, we’d love to hear from you. Please send a resume our way.

Please send resumes and writing samples to [email protected]

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

SHOCK: Are Jewish Patients Safe? Australian Hospital Changed Bondi Victim’s Name & Religion

Meta, TikTok And YouTube Face Historic Trial Over Whether They Deliberately Harm Children

Jews In Iran Detained By Regime Forces For Suspected Involvement In Protests; No Jews Murdered – REPORT

WHAT WILL BECOME OF THE MEMORIES? Holocaust Remembrance Day Marked On Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation

THWARTED: ISIS-Linked Terror Attack On Israeli Embassy In Baku

COLD-BLOODED NAZI: Antisemitism In Poland: Enraged Airport Worker Attacks Chassidim

Ashkelon Court Partially Lifts Gag Order On “New Security Affair”

No Lessons Learned: Australia Revokes Visa Of Israeli Influencer 3 Hours Before His Flight

Trump: Iran Situation ‘In Flux’ as US Sends Major Military Force, Says Tehran Wants a Deal

AGAIN?! Another Winter Storm Could Impact NYC and East Coast This Weekend, Forecasters Warn