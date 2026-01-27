YWN Expanding Editorial Staff: Join The Largest Frum Jewish News Platform in the World

Yeshiva World News is seeking a sharp, well-informed individual to join our growing team of veteran reporters.

YWN is the largest Jewish news platform with an estimated reach of millions of readers worldwide. In additional to our homepage, YWN has hundreds of thousands of readers on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Telegram – consisting of readers of all ages, demographics, and locations. We are looking to bring on additional creative talent.

If you live and breath news, this opening is for you!

Requirements:

* Must be based in Israel

* Must be fluent in Hebrew

* Must be comfortable using WhatsApp and social media platforms such as X

* Must possess strong news instincts and a passion for staying on top of breaking developments

Prior experience is a plus, but not required. If you — or someone you know — fit the bill, we’d love to hear from you. Please send a resume our way.

Please send resumes and writing samples to [email protected]

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)