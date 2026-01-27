GOP Approves Rule Change to Allow Midterm Convention Ahead of 2026 Elections

Republican leadership have approved a rule change to allow the party to hold a midterm election convention. While plans for the midterm convention are not final, the decision indicates a desire among GOP leadership to drum up support as 2026 midterm elections are fast approaching.

Over the past month, the Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives narrowed to a point where they now have barely enough votes to pass legislation, even if all GOP legislators can agree.

Republicans now have a 218-213 majority in the House, down from the 220 majority they won in the 2024 election. After former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., resigned and former U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., died, Republicans are awaiting special elections to restore their original majority.

However, an already thin majority in the House has proven to make governing difficult. The thin majority has contributed to a special focus on Republicans holding, and gaining seats in the 2026 midterm elections.

The Cook Political Report ranks 18 seats in the U.S. House as true toss ups. The report said a race defined as a toss up indicates “either party has a good chance of winning.”

Here are some of the “toss up” races Republicans will be focusing on to continue its majority in the House.

Ohio

Incumbent Democrat Greg Landsman will look to defend his seat in Congress after the Ohio legislature redrew congressional district boundaries in October 2025. The new map appears to be aimed at unseating Landsman as more Republican majority areas will now be included in his district.

Landsman has highlighted his work to lower healthcare costs and cap insulin costs. He boasted of his prior city council work designed to get wage increases.

“Greg is focused on investing in job training and small businesses, raising the minimum wage, and protecting the right to organize,” Landsman’s campaign website reads.

Three Republicans have declared candidacy to represent Ohio’s first congressional district. Eric Conroy, Steven Erbeck and Rosemary Oglesby-Henry have thrown their names in the ring for the Republican nomination.

A primary election will be held on May 5.

Michigan

From governor’s races to massive U.S. Senate campaigns, Michigan is also expected to see a competitive race for U.S. House.

Incumbent Republican Tom Barrett is looking to defend his seat in the House against a slew of Democratic candidates.

“Known as a fiscal hawk, he opposed all taxpayer-funded corporate welfare, including the programs now funding Chinese-owned factories, and fought for tax cuts for all Michiganders,” Barrett’s website reads.

Michigan will hold its primary election on Aug. 4.

Virginia

After sweeping victories for Democrats in Virginia in 2025, U.S. Rep. Jennifer Kiggans, R-Va., is looking to hold onto her seat in 2026.

“She successfully fought to reduce federal spending by helping to pass Washington’s first meaningful spending cuts in years” Kiggan’s campaign website reads. “She’s also fought to pass legislation to protect working families and small businesses from government overreach, reduce Executive branch overspending, and bring much needed oversight to federal agencies.”

Elaine Luria, the representative in Kiggans’ seat from 2019 to 2023, is running for election to Virginia’s congressional district.

Wisconsin

Incumbent Republican Derrick Van Orden is set to defend his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Van Orden has highlighted increased funding for infrastructure to support clean drinking water, maintained roads and bridges and rural broadband access.

“In Congress, Derrick has secured millions in funding to provide western Wisconsin with drinking water that is safe from contaminants and has also secured $350 million to transition firefighting foams away from PFAS to safer alternatives,” Van Orden’s website reads.

Among several Democrat and Independent candidates to challenge Van Orden is Emily Berge, president of the Eau Claire, Wisconsin, city council.

“Housing is a human right. But rising rents, home prices, and property taxes are pushing families out of their communities,” Berge’s website reads. “I support a Local Housing Partnership that invests federal dollars directly into communities to expand affordable housing and reduce pressure on property taxes.”

