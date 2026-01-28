Democratic NY Rep. Appeals To Netanyahu Against Sanctions On Bnei Yeshivos

Congressman Pat Ryan, who serves as the U.S. representative for New York’s 18th congressional district, sent a letter to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu asking him to intervene on the sanctions imposed by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miraa on bnei yeshivos with dual Israeli-US citizenship.

The letter was the initiative of UT MK Meir Porush, who stated: “The international opposition to the persecution of lomdei Torah crosses even party lines in the US. Democratic Congressman Ryan expresses the justified protest against the violation of the most basic rights of lomdei Torah. This is another expression of the uncompromising struggle that we will wage in every possible way against the arrests and sanctions on bnei yeshivos and avreichim.”

In December 2025, U.S. Congressman Mike Lawler (R.-NY) sent a letter to Netanyahu on the same issue, also at Porush’s behest.

Ryan wrote in the letter: “Honorable Prime Minister Netanyahu, I would like to bring to your attention a concern faced by American citizens who also hold Israeli citizenship. As you are aware, the Attorney General has ordered sanctions against yeshiva students who do not participate in military service. These measures include travel restrictions preventing individuals who are dual citizens of the United States and Israel from leaving the country.

“We appeal to you to ensure that these American citizens are allowed to leave Israel freely and have the ability to visit and return to the United States if they choose. It is critical that immediate steps be taken to lift these travel restrictions. American citizens, like all citizens, deserve the full protection afforded by their nationality, particularly those who maintain deep familial, professional, and personal ties in the United States through their dual citizenship.”

