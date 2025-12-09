U.S. Rep. Lawler Intervenes For Olam HaTorah: “Nix Travel Ban On US-Israeli Yeshiva Bochurim”

U.S. Congressman Mike Lawler (R.-NY) sent an unusual letter to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, urging him to take action to lift travel bans on yeshivah students with dual U.S.-Israeli citizenship who are currently banned from leaving Israel and traveling to the U.S. to visit family or for other matters.

Agudas Yisrael MK Meir Porush, who maintains contacts with Jewish kehillos in the US and US government officials, asked Lawler to intervene in the issue.

In his letter, Lawler wrote, “Honorable Prime Minister Netanyahu, I write to you with profound respect for your distinguished leadership and unwavering commitment to the State of Israel, the Jewish people, and the enduring bond between the United States and Israel, a relationship rooted in shared values, common interests, and a longstanding friendship that is vital to the security, prosperity, and democratic ideals of both nations. Your guidance has long been a source of strength for Israel, and your dedication to safeguarding the rights and well-being of all citizens is widely recognized and deeply admired.”

“It is with this respect that I bring to your attention a concern faced by American citizens who also hold Israeli citizenship. As you are aware, the Attorney General has ordered sanctions against yeshiva students who do not participate in military service. These measures include travel restrictions preventing individuals who are dual citizens of the United States and Israel from leaving the country.”

“We respectfully appeal to you to ensure that these American citizens are allowed to leave Israel freely and have the ability to visit and return to the United States if they choose. While I am confident that the issue may ultimately be resolved in the longer term, it is critical that immediate steps be taken to lift these travel restrictions. American citizens, like all citizens, deserve the full protection afforded by their nationality, particularly those who maintain deep familial, professional, and personal ties in the United States through their dual citizenship.”

“I thank you for your attention to this urgent matter and for your continued dedication to the principles of justice and fairness that strengthen Israel and its vital relationships with its allies abroad,” Lawler concluded

Porush said, “Congressman Lawler’s letter exposes the severity of the absurd sanctions imposed by the judicial system on lomdei Torah. This is another step in a broad effort to deal with the severe situation of tens of thousands of lomdei Torah in Eretz Yisrael being persecuted by the authorities. We will not relent as long as the legal establishment continues its assault on limmud Torah—and we will even escalate our actions to protect the Olam HaTorah.”

This past August, Porush’s son—Yisrael Porush, chairman of the Magen U’Moshiah organization—conveyed an official appeal to Washington through US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, requesting his intervention in Attorney-General Gali Baharav’s severe violation of the civil rights of thousands of American citizens, who are unable to even travel to the US without being arrested.

In his letter, Porush noted that thousands of US citizens are now being denied the right to return to their own country and requested that if Huckabee “deems it appropriate,” he should bring the issue to the attention of the Trump administration.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)