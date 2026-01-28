Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Jerusalem Woman Killed After Crane Falls On Her; 3 Suspects Arrested

United Hatzalah

A woman of about 70 was killed on Wednesday after a crane attached to a truck fell on her on a sidewalk in the Arnona neighborhood of Jerusalem.

MDA paramedics called to the scene provided the woman with emergency medical treatment at the scene and evacuated her in an intensive care ambulance to Shaare Tzedek Hospital, where doctors were forced to pronounce her dead.

MDA emergency medical technician Shlomo Tadegi said, “The woman was lying on the sidewalk unconscious, with a severe head injury. We saw that she had been injured by a crane truck that overturned. We provided her with medical treatment, loaded her into a mobile intensive care unit, and evacuated her in an MDA mobile intensive care unit to the hospital in serious and unstable condition.”

The police stated that three suspects connected to the construction work at the site were detained for questioning, and the circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

MDA footage

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

MI KI’AMCHA YISROEL: A Race Against Time Ends in Tahara and Kavod Hameis Thanks To Chesed Shel Emes

Democratic NY Rep. Appeals To Netanyahu Against Sanctions On Bnei Yeshivos

Amit Segal Slams Biden’s Ex-Advisers: “IDF Soldiers Died Because Of You; Don’t Lie to Us”

HATE IN QUEENS: Rebbi Punched in Face in Antisemitic Attack; Suspect Arrested After Shomrim Intervention

DRAMATIC VIDEO: Man Rushes Rep. Ilhan Omar, Sprays Unknown Substance at The Radical Congresswoman

WATCH: Economy Is “Eating Trump’s Presidency Alive,” Could Result In Midterm Elections Blue Wave

Dati Leumi Rav Slams IDF: “Arrogance & Insensitivity; There’s No Heter To Trample Religious Soldiers”

MAILBAG: Beware Of This Growing Sleight Of Hand Taxi Scam In Yerushalayim

MAMDANISTAN: NYC Probing Brooklyn Fundraiser for Selling Pro-Hamas, Hezbollah Merchandise

BIBI JABS BIDEN: “Soldiers Died In Gaza Because Of Lack Of Ammunition; That Changed With Trump In Office”