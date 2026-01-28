Jerusalem Woman Killed After Crane Falls On Her; 3 Suspects Arrested

A woman of about 70 was killed on Wednesday after a crane attached to a truck fell on her on a sidewalk in the Arnona neighborhood of Jerusalem.

MDA paramedics called to the scene provided the woman with emergency medical treatment at the scene and evacuated her in an intensive care ambulance to Shaare Tzedek Hospital, where doctors were forced to pronounce her dead.

MDA emergency medical technician Shlomo Tadegi said, “The woman was lying on the sidewalk unconscious, with a severe head injury. We saw that she had been injured by a crane truck that overturned. We provided her with medical treatment, loaded her into a mobile intensive care unit, and evacuated her in an MDA mobile intensive care unit to the hospital in serious and unstable condition.”

The police stated that three suspects connected to the construction work at the site were detained for questioning, and the circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

