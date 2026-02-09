Netanyahu Moves Trump Meeting Up to Deliver Iran Intelligence Briefing

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has advanced his scheduled meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump to this week in order to deliver a detailed, in-person briefing on Israel’s latest intelligence regarding Iran, according to a report by Channel 12.

The Israeli outlet reported that Netanyahu intends to personally present Trump with the same intelligence assessment he recently shared with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff during a visit to Israel last week.

According to an unnamed source close to the prime minister cited by Channel 12, Netanyahu opted to deliver the briefing himself to ensure that the information is conveyed accurately and without distortion.

The presentation is expected to focus on Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as Tehran’s continued support for regional proxy groups. The briefing will also address the Iranian government’s violent suppression of recent protests against the regime.

U.S. and Israeli officials have repeatedly expressed concerns that Tehran is accelerating elements of its nuclear program, raising fears of a potential regional escalation.

Netanyahu has long positioned Iran as Israel’s primary security threat and has urged successive U.S. administrations to take a tougher stance against the Islamic Republic. By advancing the meeting, analysts say, the Israeli leader appears to be seeking to shape Washington’s approach at a critical moment.

The White House has not yet publicly commented on the timing or agenda of the meeting. However, officials familiar with U.S.-Israeli relations say the discussion is likely to influence future diplomatic and security coordination between the two allies.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)