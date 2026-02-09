Advertise
Givat Hashalvah: Building With Intention on the Hills of Givat Ze’ev

On the hills of Givat Ze’ev, Givat Hashalvah is being developed around a goal many frum families feel strongly about. Life in Eretz Yisroel should come with dignity, pride, and a standard that reflects who we are and what we value. That mindset guides the project from the quality of construction to the shared spaces designed to support real Torah living and a steady community
rhythm. 

Community is a central priority here. The aim is a genuine kehilla where families who share a way of life build something together, and where everyday living naturally turns neighbors into relationships. Early buyers are already shaping the character of the neighborhood through the values they bring and the standards they expect.

This vision is supported by the builder behind the work. Solel Boneh is Israel’s most recognized construction name, with more than a century of experience and a track record tied to the country’s most significant national projects. For buyers, that translates into something simple: execution you can trust, quality that lasts, and delivery you can rely on.

Givat Ze’ev also offers a distinct lifestyle and a strong value proposition. From the outset, the developers spared no effort to deliver the highest possible standard, so the same budget can go further here through higher-end finishes, larger layouts, and a plan built for daily ease. Parking is moved underground, freeing the surface level for families, greenery, and a calmer
streetscape. The masterplan includes 18 residential buildings in three clusters, connected by a promenade that runs through parks and gardens from end to end.

Between the clusters sit 7 dedicated multi-story residential lounges, totaling 26,000 square feet of community amenities planned for real daily use, including children’s gymborees, simcha halls, mother’s meeting lounges, shared workspaces, and Torah libraries. Fountains and seating areas are woven into the walkways, with a bike path looping around the project. 

To round out the living experience, the plan also includes a multilevel shopping mall, protected living, a 54,000 square foot fitness center, a pool, and ten shuls. The result is a neighborhood designed to support a fuller way of living, both inside the home and together beyond it.

