Indonesia Set to Lead International Force in Gaza Under Phase II Ceasefire Plan

Indonesia is expected to become the first country to deploy troops to the International Stabilization Force (ISF), a multinational mission tasked with overseeing aspects of security and stabilization in Gaza during the second phase of the ceasefire, according to Kan News.

The report said Indonesia will be the first nation to move beyond general pledges and commit forces to the mission, marking a significant step in the international effort to manage post-conflict conditions in the enclave.

Indonesian troops could be deployed within weeks, shortly after President Prabowo Subianto visits Washington for a summit hosted by President Donald Trump on February 19, according to the broadcaster.

In recent months, several countries — including the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Italy, Pakistan, Qatar, and Turkey — had been mentioned as potential contributors to the ISF. However, none had previously committed to sending forces on the ground.

The ISF is not expected to engage in direct combat with Hamas or attempt to disarm the group proactively. Instead, the force is expected to focus on supervising ceasefire lines and managing border-related security arrangements.

According to Kan, Indonesian soldiers are likely to oversee portions of defensive lines in southern Gaza, particularly in the Khan Yunis and Rafah areas. Their role would center on monitoring compliance with ceasefire terms and supporting stability in sensitive zones.

Still, major operational questions remain unresolved, including rules of engagement in the event of contact with Hamas fighters and the scope of authority granted to international troops.

Officials are also debating the size of Indonesia’s deployment, with estimates suggesting at least several thousand personnel. It remains unclear how quickly other countries will follow Jakarta’s lead and contribute forces to the mission.

The future of the ISF may hinge on developments in the coming months. If Hamas does not begin a serious disarmament process by early May — around the Trump administration’s 100-day benchmark — Israeli officials and international partners may reconsider the mission’s viability.

Under that scenario, analysts say Israel could resume large-scale ground operations in Gaza, potentially bringing an end to the current stabilization framework.

For now, Indonesia’s commitment marks the first concrete step toward building an international presence in Gaza, signaling cautious momentum behind the Trump administration’s Phase II ceasefire strategy.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)