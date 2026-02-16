Advertise
Israeli Arab Indicted For Spying For Iran On Ex-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

Yoav Gallant. (Danny Shem-Tov/Knesset spokesperson)

An indictment was filed on Monday against an Israeli-Arab from northern Israel for allegedly spying on former defense minister Yoav Gallant for Iran.

The defendant, Fares Abu al-Hija, a resident of a village in the Galil, was arrested last month while gathering intelligence on Gallant.

His interrogation revealed that he was communicating with a foreign agent—confirmed by Shin Bet as Iranian intelligence—and carrying out tasks like hiding burner phones in Haifa and Kiryat Chaim, filming a Tel Aviv cafe, and filming streets near Gallant’s home in Amikam, a moshav in northern Israel, where he was caught red-handed.

In return he received $1,000 in payments via Binance.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the Haifa District Attorney’s Office filed an indictment against him in the Haifa District Court, charging him with the offense of contact with a foreign agent.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

