TRAGEDY: Young Israeli Mother of Two Passes Away in Uman at 27

A devastating tragedy has struck as a 27-year-old Israeli mother of two passed away earlier this week at a hospital in Uman, Ukraine, following an illness.

Her aron is expected to be flown to Eretz Yisrael for kevurah in Kiryat Arba, near Chevron.

Following her petirah, a report was immediately received at the ZAKA International Unit’s emergency center. Representatives and volunteers from the unit swiftly sprang into action, working in coordination with Rabbi Eli Cheshin, Israel’s Consul in Ukraine Mrs. Keti Nachshon, and local authorities to ensure proper kavod hameis and to expedite the process of returning her to Israel.

“Unit teams are operating with all relevant authorities in Ukraine and with Israel’s Foreign Ministry in order to bring the deceased to burial in Israel as quickly as possible. Upon the arrival of her body in Israel, the levayah is expected to take place in Kiryat Arba,” ZAKA said in a statement.

Nachman Dickstein, Commander of ZAKA Europe, stated: “The International Unit accompanied the young woman during her hospitalization and assisted as much as possible, including in medical and community aspects. Sadly, despite all efforts, she was Niftar at the local hospital.

“From the moment of her passing, we acted quickly with the hospital and authorities in Uman to secure all required documentation for her return to Israel. We are doing everything possible to ensure she is brought to a dignified burial in Israel as soon as possible. I would like to thank Rabbi Eli Cheshin of Uman and Israel’s Consul in Ukraine Mrs. Keti Nachshon for their critical assistance and close support on the ground, which helped advance the handling of this painful case.”

