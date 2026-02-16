Donald Trump Blasts Democrats Over Voter ID

President Trump just blasted Democrats: “They cheat… The fact is, they could never get elected if they ever change it… If you had Voter ID, proof of citizenship. They could never win an election, and they know that, and they’re fighting for it.”
President Trump just blasted Democrats: “They cheat… The fact is, they could never get elected if they ever change it… If you had Voter ID, proof of citizenship. They could never win an election, and they know that, and they’re fighting for it.”
Popular Posts