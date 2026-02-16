Huckabee On Iran: “At Some Point The U.S. Needs To Say ‘Enough Is Enough'”

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said he is skeptical about the prospects for a lasting diplomatic breakthrough with Iran, warning that military confrontation may ultimately prove unavoidable as nuclear talks resume this week.

Speaking to Jewish leaders at a gathering of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations in Jerusalem, Huckabee questioned whether renewed negotiations in Geneva would yield meaningful results.

“Will there be anything that can come from that that will bring peace? I honestly don’t know,” Huckabee said, citing longstanding doubts about Iran’s willingness to abandon its nuclear ambitions.

Indirect talks between Washington and Tehran are set to resume Tuesday, reviving a diplomatic channel that has repeatedly stalled amid mutual distrust and escalating regional tensions.

While emphasizing that diplomacy remains the preferred path, Huckabee suggested patience in Washington is wearing thin.

“At some point, the United States needs to say: enough is enough,” he said, warning that Iran may soon face what he colorfully termed “the second kick of a mule” if it fails to change course.

Huckabee said President Donald Trump continues to view military action as a last resort, but remains determined to prevent Iran from expanding its regional and nuclear footprint.

“Military action is not his first choice,” Huckabee said. “But it is his absolute desire to make sure that they do not continue to wreak havoc in the world.”

“Israel and the United States are absolutely aligned,” he said. “Iran cannot remain a nuclear threat. They cannot continue to build extraordinary surpluses of ballistic missiles.”

Huckabee said he would welcome a diplomatic agreement, but warned that failure would bring severe consequences, potentially eclipsing Israel’s brief conflict with Iran last year.

He also revealed that he raised the issue directly with Trump during a recent White House meeting, describing a successful deal as “miraculous” but increasingly unlikely.

After nearly five decades of confrontation since Iran’s 1979 revolution, Huckabee said, the administration is preparing for the possibility that diplomacy may soon give way to force.

“I’m willing to do whatever must be done,” he said, “to stop this threat.”

