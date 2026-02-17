Advertise
“Terror Attack Averted:” Shalit Deal-Released Terrorist Arrested at Kfar Saba Mall Entrance

The suspect at the entrance to the mall. (Israel Police(

A terrorist released in the Shalit deal was arrested at the entrance to a mall in Kfar Saba after his behavior aroused the suspicion of a security guard, the police revealed on Tuesday.

The incident, which occurred last week, began when a security guard at the mall reported a suspicious individual trying to enter the mall. Police officers quickly arrived at the scene and arrested the suspect.

He was identified as a resident of Gaza who was released in the Shalit deal and had entered Israel illegally.

The police investigation also led to the arrest of a resident of Kfar Saba in his 50s for allegedly transporting an illegal infiltrator into Israel.

At the end of the investigation, serious indictments were filed against the two suspects, along with a request to extend their detention until the end of proceedings.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

