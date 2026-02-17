3 Israelis Brutally Beaten By Arabs In Thailand; One Still Unaccounted For

A serious antisemitic incident occurred overnight on the Thai island of Koh Samui when three Israelis were brutally attacked by men with an Arabic accent, without any provocation on their part.

Two of the victims are hospitalized at a local hospital. One has not made contact with his relatives or friends since the incident.

According to the victims’ testimony, a group of French-speaking tourists of North African origin heard the Israelis speaking Hebrew at a bar, approached them, and demanded they come closer. Two of the Israelis tried to escape to the bathroom, but the Arabs broke in, dragged one of them by force, and demanded he empty his pockets.

One of the victim’s sisters told Channel 12, “He suffered broken ribs, teeth, and a vertebra. Efforts are being made with the embassy and the insurance company to fly him back to Israel as soon as possible.”

She also said that during the assault, her brother managed to make a video call to their mother while trying to flee through a back door. “He ran toward the exit, and there were security guards there who joined the attack and beat them brutally for no reason. My mother saw everything.”

She emphasized the assault happened solely because they were speaking Hebrew: “We have no doubt this was antisemitic. The attackers also shouted they would murder them—’ Itbah al-Yahud,’ ‘You are the IDF,’ and other insults.”

