This Sunday: Top Israeli hockey teams compete for cup game in NY

For those not in the sports world, sports has transitioned and evolved within Israel. Leagues have hosted players and athletes from all over the world, of all religions, cultures, and backgrounds. Hockey is no different. And this Sunday, the NY Islanders hockey team is proud to welcome Jerusalem and Tel Aviv for their USA Challenge cup game on Sunday, while the team is out for the mid-season Olympic break.



Last season’s game had sold out of all ticket availability, with Jewish, Israel and Hockey supporters of all kinds, including all religions attending the game, with the overwhelming majority from the Jewish NY community.



Jerusalem vs. Tel Aviv, This Sunday, February 22, 2026, 5:00PM, at UBS Arena, home of the NY Islanders.



Sports fans- this is a must attend event! For tickets, one of our hockey fan readers has tipped us off with promo code YHTGTR

-here’s how to book tickets: https://bit.ly/IEHLYWNarticle





On an even further interesting story, JM in the AM show host Nachum Segal had interviewed Marc Brunengraber, commissioner of the IEHL, who described how many players, who aren’t Jewish or any connection to Judaism, have played in the league for a season, and upon returning to their home towns have spoken high praises about the people and culture of Israel, and how wonderful their season experience was to play there; and have become ambassadors of the Jewish nation in Israel around their hometowns. In times like this, news of that caliber is amazing to listen to.



Group outings (19+) could reach out to the league directly: [email protected]





Check out last season’s cup highlights:

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=jwNWfWWgkEw



Hockey Rivalries are best with some punches thrown, check out the fight as well!

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=S90nSBmAa0I&t=10097s



Welcome back to UBS Arena:

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=7lur5VWR5Oo