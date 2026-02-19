Israeli High Court Orders Government to Advance Kosel’s Women of the Wall Plaza Upgrades

Israel’s High Court of Justice has instructed the government and the Jerusalem Municipality to move forward with the long-delayed bureaucratic process required to restore and upgrade the Kosel’s egalitarian prayer plaza, escalating pressure on authorities after years of inaction.

In its ruling, the court ordered the state and the municipality to submit an update within 90 days detailing progress on securing the necessary building permits.

The egalitarian section, officially called Ezrat Israel, is located at the southeastern end of the Kosel. Unlike the main plaza, the area lacks easy access, restroom facilities, full accommodations for people with disabilities, or physical access to touch the Kosel.

During a hearing on the issue this week, representatives for the state and the Jerusalem Municipality traded blame for the stalled process. Municipal officials argued that additional cabinet approval was required before building permits could be issued, despite a 2016 cabinet decision authorizing the upgrade.

The court rejected that argument, clarifying that no new cabinet approval is necessary. However, it noted that the parties may seek renewed authorization from the Israel Antiquities Authority before proceeding.

Under the ruling, the state must file an application for building permits within 14 days of obtaining the required antiquities approval. If authorities fail to respond within 45 days, the state must appeal to the Jerusalem District Committee for Planning and Building.

The legal challenge was brought by the Reform Movement in Israel and other petitioners.

“For nine years, the state and the municipality have been dragging their feet and refusing to promote an egalitarian, respectful, and accessible alternative in the Ezrat Israel,” attorneys Ori Narov and Orly Erez-Likhovski said in a joint statement following the ruling. “Now, the Court is ordering an end to the foot-dragging.”

