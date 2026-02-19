Deri Slams Supreme Court Over Kosel Prayer Debate: “We Will Not Allow Changes To The Character Of Tefillah At The Kosel”

Shas chairman Aryeh Deri attacked Israel’s Supreme Court on Thursday amid ongoing legal and public debate surrounding tefillah arrangements at the Kosel.

In a statement titled “An idol has been brought into the Heifchal,” Deri accused the court of attempting to intervene in the Kosel and warned against any changes to the long-standing status quo at the Kosel.

Deri wrote that the entire Klal Yisroel seek to daven at the Kosel in the manner practiced for generations, noting that large crowds throughout Elul and the rest of the year — religious and secular, young and old — arrive at the Kosel and pray with respect for the established minhag hamakom.

He further contended that the Supreme Court lacks authority to intervene in matters relating to the character of tefillah at the site, emphasizing that religious jurisdiction over the area rests solely with the Chief Rabbinate.

