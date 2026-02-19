Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Deri Slams Supreme Court Over Kosel Prayer Debate: “We Will Not Allow Changes To The Character Of Tefillah At The Kosel”

Shas chairman Aryeh Deri attacked Israel’s Supreme Court on Thursday amid ongoing legal and public debate surrounding tefillah arrangements at the Kosel.

In a statement titled “An idol has been brought into the Heifchal,” Deri accused the court of attempting to intervene in the Kosel and warned against any changes to the long-standing status quo at the Kosel.

Deri wrote that the entire Klal Yisroel seek to daven at the Kosel in the manner practiced for generations, noting that large crowds throughout Elul and the rest of the year — religious and secular, young and old — arrive at the Kosel and pray with respect for the established minhag hamakom.

He further contended that the Supreme Court lacks authority to intervene in matters relating to the character of tefillah at the site, emphasizing that religious jurisdiction over the area rests solely with the Chief Rabbinate.

He stressed that the court has no authority to change the character of tefillah at the Kosel and that the only authority at the site is the Chief Rabbinate.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

One Response

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Mamdani Gains Control of Rent Board, Paving Way for NYC Rent Freeze

Deri Slams Supreme Court Over Kosel Prayer Debate: “We Will Not Allow Changes To The Character Of Tefillah At The Kosel”

19-Year-Old From Beitar Illit Arrested On Suspicion Of Flipping Police Vehicle During Bnei Brak Riots

MAILBAG: The Seminary System: A Broken Process Leaving Girls Behind

Israeli High Court Orders Government to Advance Kosel’s Women of the Wall Plaza Upgrades

Belgium’s Only Jewish Lawmaker Accused of Dual Loyalty For Trying To Protect Bris Milah

LIAR: Footage Directly Contradicts Tickef Carlson’s Claims of Being Held by Israeli Security

Report: Britain Refusing To Allow US Use Of Its Bases To Help With Attacking Iran

Lufthansa Extends Tel Aviv Night Flights Amid Rising Iran Tensions

Dramatic Shift: Police To Aid Arrests In “Peripheral” Chareidi Areas After AG Orders Harsher Measures