Major Security Scandal: Senior Shin Bet Official Allegedly Smuggled Goods Into Gaza For Millions

A senior Shin Bet official has been arrested for allegedly abusing his authority to smuggle goods into the Gaza Strip in exchange for huge amounts of money, i24News revealed on Thursday morning.

Authorities discovered 6.5 million shekels in cash in the suspect’s possession.

Reports indicate that an indictment has been filed against the official, whose identity remains under a gag order. The Shin Bet has not yet issued an official statement on the report

Further details cannot yet be disclosed, but what has been uncovered so far is only “the tip of the iceberg,” according to the report.

The case has deeply alarmed senior security officials. The central question now is whether the information and access provided by the suspect enabled the transfer of dual-use materials to Hamas.

The case is considered one of the most serious in the service’s history and raises difficult questions about screening and oversight mechanisms within Israel’s most sensitive security body.

The affair emerges amid a wave of recently uncovered smuggling cases, including suspected cooperation between Israeli criminal figures and foreign officials at the US headquarters in Kiryat Gat—which handles Gaza reconstruction affairs—to smuggle prohibited goods into the Strip.

In recent weeks, prosecutors also filed charges in a separate smuggling case unrelated to the current one, indicting 12 defendants for transferring goods worth about 3.9 million shekels into Gaza.

