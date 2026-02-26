Advertise
RARE DEPLOYMENT: More F-22 Stealth Fighters En Route: US Establishes Full Squadron in Israel

US F-22 stealth fighter jets are seen before taking off from Royal Air Force Lakenheath in England, en route to Israel, February 24, 2026. (@TallGlenn85 on X)

Twelve advanced F-22 aircraft are currently stationed at an Air Force base in southern Israel, with six additional jets scheduled to land shortly, Channel 12 News reported.

By basing these stealth fighters in southern Israel—alongside American aerial refueling tankers already on-site—the U.S. is positioned to launch long-range strikes at a moment’s notice.

Beyond the geographic proximity to Iran, the deployment offers a unique tactical advantage: American assets and personnel are now sheltered under a dual-layered defense umbrella, integrated with both Israeli and U.S. air defense systems.

As part of the integration process, IAF Commander Major General Tomer Bar visited the base on Wednesday and met with the US pilots to finalize joint operational readiness. This level of deployment outside of U.S. borders is considered exceptional and is specifically designed to leverage the F-22’s unmatched stealth capabilities.

Over the past 24 hours, the southern base has also received transport planes, tankers, and passenger aircraft carrying U.S. military personnel—likely technicians, maintenance crews, and experts in munitions and operations—to provide the necessary support infrastructure for the combat squadron.

 

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

