Israel Weighs Ground War In Lebanon; US Source: “Gates Of Hell Have Opened For Hezbollah”

Israel is preparing for a possible expansion of operations in Lebanon, including a ground incursion, an Israeli security source told the Saudi Al-Hadath media outlet in the wake of Hezbollah’s rocket launches toward Israel overnight Sunday in response to the elimination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The source added that the operation will be extensive, threatening that “no immunity will be shown to any Hezbollah operatives—military, political, or even to its supporters.”

Northern Command Chief Maj.-Gen. Rafi Milo stated on Monday morning that Israel had prepared in advance for an Hezbollah attack and has no intention of evacuating Israeli residents of northern Israel. “My message is clear; we will not evacuate you, we will continue to protect you from the front,” he said in a message to Israeli civilians.

IDF spokesperson in Arabic Ella Waweya issued an evacuation warning to 53 villages in southern Lebanon. “Hezbollah’s activity has compelled the IDF to operate in the area,” she said. “The IDF does not seek to harm civilians. For your safety, leave your homes immediately and move at least 1,000 meters away from the villages into open areas. Anyone near Hezbollah operatives, positions, or weapons is putting their life at risk.”

Overnight, senior Hezbollah terrorists were targeted in the Beirut area, along with a senior terrorist in southern Lebanon. According to reports, the head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, Mohammad Raad — who also served as the organization’s deputy leader — was eliminated in the strikes. Since early Monday morning, the Israeli Air Force struck about 30 towns in southern Lebanon and in Beirut. Lebanese reports say 31 people were killed and 150 were wounded.

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz warned that Hezbollah “will pay a heavy price” for firing at Israel, and declared that Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem — who, he said, ordered the fire under Iranian pressure — is now a marked target.

“Anyone who follows in Khamenei’s path will soon find himself alongside him in the depths of hell with the rest of the eliminated members of the axis of evil,” Katz said. “We will not return to the rules of engagement that existed before October 7. We will defend the residents of the north and all citizens of Israel with full force.”

Katz added that he and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu ordered the IDF to act decisively against Hezbollah, while simultaneously continuing operations to defeat the Iranian terror regime.

American sources told Lebanon’s MTV channel that “the gates of hell have opened” for Hezbollah in the wake of the terror group’s launch of missiles at Israel.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said overnight that “regardless of who is behind the rocket fire from southern Lebanon, this is a reckless and suspicious act that endangers Lebanon’s security and gives Israel an excuse to continue attacks against Lebanon. We will not allow the country to be dragged into new adventures. We will take all necessary measures to stop these operations and protect the Lebanese people.”

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir held a situational assessment with the General Staff on Monday morning. “We have launched an offensive campaign against Hezbollah,” Zamir said. “We must prepare for multiple days of fighting. We need strong defensive readiness and waves of attack, while taking advantage of opportunities.”

IDF spokesperson Effie Defrin said that the IDF responded harshly to the attack, eliminating some of the last remaining Hezbollah senior officials and striking dozens of command centers and rocket launchers. He added that further strikes will be carried out in southern Lebanon following evacuation warnings.

