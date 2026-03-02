DRMATIC FOOTAGE: Three U.S. F-15s Downed In Apparent Friendly Fire Incident Over Kuwait; All Pilots Safe

Three U.S. F-15E Strike Eagles were involved in an apparent friendly fire incident over Kuwait late Sunday night, according to a statement released by the United States Central Command (CENTCOM).

The incident occurred at approximately 11:03 p.m. ET on March 1, as the aircraft were flying in support of Operation Epic Fury. During active combat — which included attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones — the U.S. Air Force jets were mistakenly engaged by Kuwaiti air defense systems.

All six aircrew members safely ejected, were quickly recovered, and are reported to be in stable condition.

Kuwait has acknowledged the incident, and U.S. officials expressed appreciation for the efforts of Kuwaiti defense forces and their support during the ongoing operation.

CENTCOM said the cause of the incident remains under investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

The incident marks a rare and serious friendly fire episode as regional tensions continue to intensify.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)