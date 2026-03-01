Advertise
Huge Explosions Rock Tehran As IDF Targets Terror Regime’s Capital

In a first since the start of Operation Roaring Lion, the IDF announced on Sunday morning that it launched a wave of strikes at Iranian regime targets in the heart of the Islamic Republic’s capital.

“The Israeli Air Force, guided by IDF intelligence, has launched a wave of strikes against targets of the Iranian terror regime in Tehran,” the statement said.

“Over the past day, the Israeli Air Force carried out extensive strikes to establish air superiority and clear the path to Tehran.”

Shortly later, the IDF published videos of strikes destroying buildings that “housed the headquarters of the terror regime in Tehran.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

