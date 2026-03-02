NO SURRENDER: Iran Official Says Trump Turned “America First” Into “Israel First”, Will Not Negotiate

Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, sharply criticized U.S. President Trump, accusing him of plunging the Middle East into chaos and declaring that Tehran will not engage in negotiations with Washington.

In a series of posts on X following the weekend’s joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, Larijani claimed Trump had transformed his campaign slogan into something else entirely.

“Trump plunged the region into chaos with his ‘delusional fantasies’ and now fears more American troop casualties. With his delusional actions, he turned his self-made ‘America First’ slogan into ‘Israel First’ and sacrificed American soldiers for Israel’s power-hungry ambitions,” Larijani wrote.

He continued: “And with new fabrications, it is once again imposing the cost of assassinating its own character on American soldiers and families. Today, the Iranian nation is defending itself. The armed forces of Iran did not initiate the aggression.”

In a separate post, Larijani made Tehran’s position clear: Iran “will not negotiate with the United States.”

Earlier Sunday, he addressed regional governments directly, asserting that Iran does not seek conflict with neighboring countries but would retaliate if American bases on their soil are used to launch attacks against the Islamic Republic.

“To the countries of the region: We are not seeking to attack you. But when the bases located in your country are used against us, and when the United States carries out operations in the region relying on these forces, then we will target those bases. For these bases are not part of the land of those countries; rather, they are American soil,” he wrote.

