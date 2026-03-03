Advertise
🚨 Israeli Airstrike Crumbles Iran’s Assembly of Experts Amid Vote To Choose New Supreme Leader

Israeli aistrikes have hit the headquarters of the body responsible for choosing Iran’s next supreme leader, according to Iranian and Israeli reports.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency accused “American-Zionist criminals” of attacking the Assembly of Experts building in the city of Qom, south of Tehran. Footage shows significant structural damage, with parts of the compound reduced to rubble.

The strike comes just days after Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, was killed in joint U.S.-Israeli strikes — a seismic event that has thrown the Islamic Republic into uncharted political territory.

An Israeli defense source confirmed that the Israeli Air Force targeted a building in Qom where senior clerics had convened to select Khamenei’s successor. The source said the strike occurred while the Assembly of Experts — an 88-member body constitutionally tasked with appointing and supervising the supreme leader — was in the midst of deliberations. However, far fewer than all 88 members were believed to have been present at the time.

Iran International, an opposition outlet, similarly reported that a formal session of the Assembly had been under way when the site was attacked. But an Iranian report later claimed the building was empty and that no one was inside when it was hit. Tasnim also reported that the Assembly’s compound in Tehran — previously the home of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, or parliament — was targeted overnight.

 

