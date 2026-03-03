Advertise
TODAY IS PURIM. THIS IS THE MOMENT.

Right now in Eretz Yisrael, almanos, yesomim, and struggling families are trying to celebrate Purim with dignity — but many simply cannot.

You can fulfill the mitzvah of Matanos L’Evyonim on Purim Day itself, exactly as halacha requires, and bring real simcha to families who need it most.

HaRav Asher Weiss shlit”a gives a heartfelt bracha to those who donate:  “Hashem should fulfill what your heart desires for the good.”

The mitzvah is today. Don’t miss it. CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW: https://api.jewishadgroup.com/tkNRtD

Popular Posts

NO WARNING: 6 US Troops Killed In Iranian Strike In Kuwait

Matanos L’evyonim In Flatbush & Lakewood Given ON Purim Morning 2026!

WARTIME PURIM: Shailos U’Teshuvos Of HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Zilberstein

President Trump Says Iran Operation “Ahead of Schedule,” Promises To Do “Whatever It Takes” As U.S.-Israel Campaign Enters High-Intensity Phase

Dramatic P’sak: Tourists Stranded In Jerusalem Should Keep Purim On The 14th

Gerrer Purim Bans: “No Dancing In The Streets; No Purim Tisch; No Parties At Yeshivos”

“This Is Not Iraq”: Defense Sec. Hegseth Defends Expanding War As U.S. Casualties Rise To 4

H’YD: 3 Teen Siblings Murdered By Iranian Missile In Beit Shemesh; Yaakov, 16, Avigayil,15, & Sora, 13

Bnei Brak Rabbanim: “Stop Kriyas Megillah During Sirens; Designate Sober Family Member”

Beit Shemesh Victims: Yosef Cohen, H’yd, & His Mother Bruria, H’yd; Son’s Bar Mitzvah Same Day As Levaya