INSANE IN THE BRAIN: Tucker Carlson Doubles Down On Chabad Attack, Insists It Supports “Violence Against Innocents”

Antisemitic media personality Tucker Carlson doubled down on his recent ludicrous claims about Chabad-Lubavitch being behind the Iran war. In a “clarification” of his comments, Carlson said that Chabad supports “violence against innocents” and maintained that Chabad is somehow central to the ongoing war with Iran.

Carlson first sparked outrage earlier this week by claiming that Chabad was ultimately behind the military campaign against Iran, arguing that Israel—and by extension the United States—had been pushed into a “religious war” tied to the building of the Bais Hamikdash.

In a follow-up segment some of his supporters claimed was an apology, Carlson largely sidestepped his earlier allegation that Chabad was agitating for the destruction of Islamic holy sites such as Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock.

Instead, he reframed his remarks and insisted that the rebuilding of the so-called “Third Temple” was “at the center” of what he described as a religious war with Iran. Carlson again pointed the finger at Chabad, telling viewers the movement supports rebuilding the temple.

He then escalated the rhetoric, claiming—without evidence—that Chabad supports violence against innocent people.

Carlson’s assertions contradict Chabad’s own teachings.

Chabad’s official educational materials explain that the future rebuilding of the Bais Hamikdash can only occur through divine intervention after the arrival of Moshiach. Chabad literature repeatedly emphasizes that the path toward that spiritual era is through acts of goodness, kindness and religious observance.

“Perform more acts of goodness and kindness,” the organization’s website states explicitly when discussing the concept.

At no point does Chabad advocate violence, war, or the destruction of Islamic holy sites. The idea that Jewish groups seek to demolish the Al-Aqsa Mosque to rebuild the Bais Hamikdash is a long-running conspiracy theory frequently circulated by extremist movements.

Carlson’s rhetoric echoed precisely that narrative.

Carlson’s claims also intersect with the politics surrounding President Donald Trump. Members of Trump’s family—including Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump—have participated in Chabad communities in Washington, D.C. Kushner also played a role in diplomatic efforts preceding last week’s strikes on Iran.

Some observers say Carlson’s attacks are aimed indirectly at Trump’s inner circle – without having to name Trump himself, because Carlson is too much of a coward to do that.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)